Young girl struck in alleged Battle Creek hit-and-run, suspect cooperating with police

Posted at 9:31 PM, Sep 29, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have located the suspect in an alleged hit-and-run incident that resulted in the injuries of a young girl Wednesday night, according to the city of Battle Creek.

The city says the girl was hit while crossing the street in the vicinity of Goodale Avenue and North Avenue.

We’re told the girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The suspect is cooperating with authorities, the city tells us. The incident is currently under investigation.

