Battle Creek police officer on leave after off-duty crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek police officer was placed on leave following an off-duty car crash over the weekend. Authorities say alcohol was possibly involved.

The city of Battle Creek says the crash happened before 4 a.m. Sunday morning south of M Drive South on M-66.

We’re told Lt. Jim Martens was the only driver involved in the crash, which is under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies suspect alcohol as a likely factor in the crash, city officials tell us. Authorities are awaiting a blood test that may take several weeks to produce results.

Martens, who incurred non-life-threatening injuries, is cooperating with deputies as investigations continue.

“I have said in the past, we hire from the human race, not the superhuman one,” says BCPD Chief Jim Blocker. “I will ensure this employee receives the help they need. We also cannot make excuses, nor hide from the fact that we must abide by the law, set the example, and live our values all the time.”

