Battle Creek Police investigating shots fired near a graduation party

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Willis and Main streets due to reports of a teen being injured by a gunshot. This incident occurred shortly after midnight on May 25.

Calhoun County Dispatch received several calls about shots fired in the area of Willis and Main streets. Police were called at 12:42 a.m. Saturday.

Police are investigating calls of shots fired in the area of a graduation party near Main and Willis; an 18yo young woman from the party is being treated for a gunshot to her leg.

According to the Battle Creek Police press release, police found several people leaving the area from a large graduation party on Willis Street when they arrived. There was no gun activity at that time.

A short time later, an 18-year-old Battle Creek woman, who was at the same party, arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. She is receiving treatment at the hospital. According to the press release, police do not believe she was the intended target of the gunshot.

There are no other known injuries from this incident.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone was in the area during the time of the shots fired reports and has information that might help police, please call the non-emergency line at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.