BATTLE CREEK — The Battle Creek Police Department is looking for help identifying two persons of interest in connection to a series of mail thefts.

Along with the two photos, they released a photo of a car that may help in identification.

Police did not specify when or where the thefts happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.