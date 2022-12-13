Battle Creek police file kidnapping, assault charges against man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have filed kidnapping and assault charges against a man after officers responded to a call for a domestic situation.

Battle Creek police say officers were called to The Arbors apartments off of Capital Avenue SW just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was inside the apartment with a woman. According to police, the man choked the woman and put a gun to her head, threatening to kill her.

Battle Creek police say the woman was able to leave the apartment and contact police.

The Battle Creek Police Department Emergency Response Team searched the apartment and found the gun inside. Police say the suspect had already left the area. He is not considered a threat to the public.

Police have requested a warrant for the man’s arrest on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and felony firearm.

