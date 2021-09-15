Battle Creek Police Department welcomes 2 new deputy chiefs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is welcoming two deputy chiefs after a search that was originally meant to fill only one position.

Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley and Deputy Chief Troy Gilleylen step up after previous Deputy Chief Jim Grafton’s retirement at the end of August, according to a news release Wednesday.

Gilleylen will serve as patrol deputy chief.

He’s been with the department for 23 years and currently serves as a patrol lieutenant.

Previously, Gilleylen worked as patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, community services supervisor, K-9 supervisor and bomb unit commander.

He served on the School Safety Task Force and reinstituted the Police Explorer Program.

Gilleylen graduated from the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Police Academy, has an associate’s degree in applied science of law enforcement from Kellogg Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Sienna Heights University.

He has completed the Police Executive Research Forum, Staff and Command and New Chief’s School at Michigan State University.

Meanwhile, Bagley will serve as the investigations deputy chief.

He’s currently a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department.

He retired from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety back in 2018 after 25 years with that department, working as a patrol officer, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team investigator, detective, Operations Division and KVET sergeant, Office of Professional Standards lieutenant/inspector and OPS and Criminal Investigations Division captain.

Bagley also graduated from the KVCC Police Academy, has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from KVCC and a bachelor’s degree in organization and resource management from Spring Arbor University.

He completed Police Executive Training through the Grand Rapids Leadership Institute, Michigan State Police Supervision and Leadership and MSP Internal Affairs Investigation courses.

Gilleylen will transition into his role starting next week and Bagley will join the department the week of Sept. 26.

A panel interviewed seven candidates for the deputy chief position, with Bagley and Gilleylen rising to the top of the group.

“Both of these men come into the role of deputy chief having experienced all levels of policing,” Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker said. “I am proud to have them join the command team and look forward to their contributions.”

Grafton retired after 25 years with the department, having held various ranks and roles and started as deputy chief in September 2017.

He plans to continue working with law enforcement by helping coordinate the Crisis Intervention Team training with Summit Pointe, which trains officers to better help neighbors experiencing a mental health crisis.