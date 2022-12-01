Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker to retire in 2023

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has announced Chief Jim Blocker will retire from the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) in less than two months.

We’re told Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will assume the role of interim chief while the search for a replacement proceeds.

Blocker has been the department’s police chief since July 2014 for a total of 26 years at the station.

“Chief Blocker was very welcoming, and we shared the priority of relationship building,” says City Manager Rebecca Fleury. “Even in the most difficult situations, he never wavered from his commitment to integrity, transparency, and open and honest dialogue. I can say with 100% certainty that he made a tremendous, positive impact on the Battle Creek Police Department, and is leaving it a better place than when he started.”

Blocker says it was an "incredible experience" to end his career in the same city where it began.

“The community has supported the BCPD – and me – in extraordinary ways,” says Chief Blocker. “In looking back at the goals of improving BCPD morale; improving training, equipment, communications, and facilities; establishing partnerships with community organizations; and community outreach – with the support of the City Manager, City Commission, and one of the best staffs a chief could ask for, we hit the mark.”

The city says Bagley will act as interim chief for a six-month period, during which it will be determined if he is fit to assume the role of Battle Creek’s next police chief.

We’re told Chief Blocker is scheduled to retire Jan. 31, 2023.

