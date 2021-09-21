Battle Creek police arrest person accused of attempted car theft, assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A person arrested Tuesday morning was accused of trying to steal a vehicle and injuring the car’s owner, according to Battle Creek police.

It happened just after 9:40 a.m., when the car’s owner said he parked at a business at the corner of Carl Avenue and W. Dickman Road, leaving his car running.

The driver noticed someone jump into the vehicle and ran out to stop them from driving away.

He jumped into the passenger side window and later fell out, receiving minor injuries.

Police say the thief then drove through the grass, hitting a drain cover, then fleeing westbound on W. Dickman Road.

The vehicle broke down in the roadway soon after, and the thief got out, walking westbound before police apprehended them at W. Dickman Road and 20th Street.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say charges will include vehicle theft and felonious assault.