Battle Creek police arrest man on local assault warrant at apartment complex

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested a 25-year-old man Thursday morning on a local warrant for assault with intent, as well as multiple felony charges around domestic violence.

A “large” police presence arrived after a 10:21 a.m. call related to a domestic situation at The Annex of Battle Creek apartments, according to a news release.

The man was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Police say there is no danger to the public and aren’t releasing more information as of Thursday afternoon.