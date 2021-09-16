Watch
Battle Creek police arrest man on local assault warrant at apartment complex

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 16, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested a 25-year-old man Thursday morning on a local warrant for assault with intent, as well as multiple felony charges around domestic violence.

A “large” police presence arrived after a 10:21 a.m. call related to a domestic situation at The Annex of Battle Creek apartments, according to a news release.

The man was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

Police say there is no danger to the public and aren’t releasing more information as of Thursday afternoon.

