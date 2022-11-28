Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members.

Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).

We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall.

BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years with the department.

A funeral procession is scheduled to travel past the department on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Police say the station will be closed until 1 p.m. so team members can pay their respects.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube