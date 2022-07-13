Battle Creek pastor known for giving back to homeless community passes away

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A beloved pastor in Battle Creek, known for giving back to the homeless community, has passed away.

Douglas Fleury had been a part of New Hope Apostolic Church for nearly 20 years, starting it from the ground up with his wife.

Fox 17 brought you his story in October 2020 after he started distributing food, water and other essentials to those experiencing homelessness in the city.

His wife Scarlette, an assistant pastor at New Hope, said he was out there every day for months until his cancer diagnosis.

She said she's happy to see others at the church continue his mission to help those in need.

"He would have given anyone the shoes off of his feet, the shirt off of his back," said his wife and the assistant pastor at New Hope Apostolic Church Scarlette Fleury. "That's just the person that he was, he was a giver at heart and loved people. He would want everybody to just go out today and in the days to come and just find a way to be kind to someone," she said.

Scarlette added that they plan to continue their mission of 'Kingdom Kindness' giving back to the homeless community.

Funeral services have not been announced.