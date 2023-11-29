Battle Creek organizations collecting toy donations for the holidays

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has announced that local organizations are collecting toys for the holidays. The organizations are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys.

Battle Creek Fire Department stations are now accepting toy donations to support the Salvation Army through Thursday, December 14. A list of the fire stations can be found below:



Station 1 – 195 E. Michigan Ave.

Station 2 – 145 N. Washington Ave.

Station 3 – 222 Cliff St.

Station 4 – 8 S. 20 th St.

St. Station 5 – 1170 W. Michigan Ave.

Station 6 – 2401 Capital Ave. SW

Station 1 accepts donations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Stations 2-6 accept donations from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

City of Battle Creek Station 4 toy drive

A Toys for Tots collection box can also be found in City Hall (10 N. Division St.) on the first floor near the elevator.

A Stuff-a-Truck event for Toys for Tots will be hosted by Battle Creek Police and the Marine Corps Reserve. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 5 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on North Division Street, near Commerce Pointe, across from City Hall and the Police Department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube