Battle Creek man shot in arm after bar dispute

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A dispute in a bar led to a man being shot in the arm Sunday morning.

At 2:46 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of West Rittenhouse Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered several bullet shell casings in the roadway.

Shortly afterward, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was treated and released.

Police believe the shooting happened after an earlier dispute at a local bar. They said they don't believe the community is in further danger from this situation.

The incident remains under investigation by Battle Creek Police.

Anybody who was in the area when this shooting took place or who saw anything that might help police should contact the Battle Creek Police Department by calling (269) 966-3322, non-emergency at (269) 781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

