Battle Creek man killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash identified

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 71-year-old man from Battle Creek who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 Tuesday night has been identified.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened in Charleston Township near mile marker 87.

Troopers say William Pinson’s pickup truck was stopped along the right shoulder of the road because of vehicular difficulties.

Police say another vehicle side-swiped the pickup while Pinson stood outside. The force of the impact shoved the pickup into the Pinson, killing him.

Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle did not stop at the crash site.

Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle are unavailable at this time.

MSP says the vehicle should have black paint transferred from the victim’s pickup with damage along the front side, possibly closer to the passenger’s side.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Those with information regarding the suspect’s identity and/or vehicle are urged to get in touch with state troopers at 269-657-5551.