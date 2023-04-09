Battle Creek man jailed after burglary & fleeing deputies

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in custody after breaking into and entering a residence and then leading police on a chase Saturday.

On Saturday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to Pennfield Township responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Hopkins Street. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies heard a person inside of a vacant residence. They made contact with a 25-year-old Battle Creek man, who then fled from the residence northbound onto the Bailey Park Apartments property.

With assistance from Springfield Township deputies, the Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch, the man was contained inside a perimeter. The deputies at the scene soon were alerted by citizens that the suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle on the property.

The man was taken into custody and was transported to the Calhoun County Jail without further incident.

The case remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

