Battle Creek man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police responded to a homicide on North Broad Street in Battle Creek today, according to the City of Battle Creek.

We’re told a family member of 61-year-old Daniel Murray called in to request a welfare check on Murray after being unable to contact him.

Authorities searched the home and found Murray deceased from what were apparent gunshot wounds, the City tells us.

The incident is currently under investigation.

We're told the public is not believed to be in danger.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube