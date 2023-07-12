Battle Creek man doubles $50K prize with Power Play

LANSING, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was in for a pleasant surprise when he won $100,000 with a lucky Powerball ticket!

The Michigan Lottery says 64-year-old Jack Rider matched four white balls as well as the Powerball in a drawing held May 13.

Those numbers were 03-15-20-23-46, Powerball 11.

We’re told he initially won $50,000 but the Power Play doubled his winnings!

“A few days after the drawing, I logged in to my account and saw a notification that a $100,000 prize was pending. My first thought was that it was a typo and I’d really won $1,000, because I thought there was no way I’d won $100,000,” says Rider. “Once I verified that I really had won $100,000, I handed my phone to my wife to show her what we’d won. It still doesn’t feel real!”

Rider plans to update his home and share the rest of the winnings with family members, lottery officials say.

