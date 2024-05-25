Battle Creek man dies, shot several times

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — First responders worked to revive a man who'd been shot several times but were not able to save him.

Battle Creek Police tell FOX 17 it happened at Teal Run Apartments on Horizon Dr.

They'd been called to the area just before 5:45 a.m., finding the 21-year-old in an apartment he was staying in. He was declared dead at the scene.

Suspects do not believe there is a danger to the community, but suspects and any other possible victims are not known.

If you have information that could help this investigation, contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.