Battle Creek man charged for allegedly possessing meth disguised as vitamins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old Battle Creek man is in custody on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs.
The city of Battle Creek says the man had colorful pills, which resembled youth vitamins, that contain a substance believed to be methamphetamines.
We’re told officers followed up on an assault report at a laundromat on Aug. 17 when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved.
Officers recovered a handful of controlled substances — along with the colorful pills — from the car, which the city says was driven by the 18-year-old. Tests reportedly showed the pills likely contained meth.
The man was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and battery, along with charges for drug possession, Battle Creek officials say.