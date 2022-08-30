Battle Creek man charged for allegedly possessing meth disguised as vitamins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old Battle Creek man is in custody on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs.

The city of Battle Creek says the man had colorful pills, which resembled youth vitamins, that contain a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

We’re told officers followed up on an assault report at a laundromat on Aug. 17 when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved.

Officers recovered a handful of controlled substances — along with the colorful pills — from the car, which the city says was driven by the 18-year-old. Tests reportedly showed the pills likely contained meth.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and battery, along with charges for drug possession, Battle Creek officials say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube