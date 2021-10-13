Battle Creek man arrested in connection to domestic violence, carjacking incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to what they described as a domestic violence and stolen vehicle incident in Springfield.

Deputies were dispatched about 4 p.m. to the area of Dickman Road and 20th Street, according to a news release Wednesday.

We’re told a 30-year-old Battle Creek man assaulted his girlfriend – a 32-year-old Battle Creek resident – while they were driving to work.

The sheriff’s office said he took out a knife and threatened her with it, then took her vehicle.

She did not require medical attention after the incident.

Deputies found the vehicle in the 200 block of W. Manchester in Battle Creek and the man was in the 100 block of W. Manchester.

The man was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and is pending charges.