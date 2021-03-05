Battle Creek man arrested in connection to carjacking

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A 23-year-old Battle Creek man has been arrested in connection to a carjacking in December at a gas station in Springfield.

He was arrested while officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a search warrant Thursday in the 100 block of Waubascon Road in Battle Creek, according to a news release Friday.

During the Dec. 10 carjacking incident, the victim went to the gas station to buy a gaming console from someone he met on Facebook when a man entered his vehicle, held him at gunpoint and told him to drive to a nearby parking lot.

When they arrived at the separate location, the suspect took multiple items from the victim and told him to walk away.

At some point, the suspect also fired a gun.

The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

Calhoun County detectives followed up on leads over the course of the investigation, served several search warrants to social media platforms, developed a suspect, then learned the suspect was on parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Deputies arrested the 23-year-old man on the parole detainer.

Investigators aren’t releasing his naming pending additional follow-up.

He’s being held at the Calhoun County Jail.