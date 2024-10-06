Battle Creek man arrested after multi-county chase in truck

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested a Battle Creek man after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Saturday night.

At 8:40 p.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of gunfire on Maxwell Drive in Pennfield Township. Witnesses said nobody was hit and that a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck left the area at a high rate of speed.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a call reporting a Silverado driving recklessly near Columbia and Capital avenues in Battle Creek. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer witnessed the truck doing a doughnut in the intersection before fleeing.

At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call from a driver who reported being chased by a Silverado in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Another witness reported seeing a Silverado aggressively pursuing a Ford Mustang in the same area. A Battle Creek Police officer was conducting a traffic stop nearby and attempted to stop the Silverado after the Mustang driver sought help.

The truck fled northbound on M-37 into Barry County and then into Hastings, turned east and then north onto M-43 and headed southbound back through Hastings toward Delton. The chase ended in Delton when the suspect drove over stop sticks deployed by a Barry Township Police Department officer.

The driver was taken into custody and was transported to the Calhoun County Jail. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, multiple weapons offenses and a probation violation warrant related to several reckless driving reports.

The pursuit lasted 45 minutes, covered more than 50 miles and involved six agencies — the Battle Creek Police Department, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the Barry County Sheriff's Office, the Barry Township Police Department, the Hastings Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

The incident remains under investigation by Battle Creek Police.