Battle Creek lottery player wins $25,000 for life

LANSING, Mich. — Another Michigander is Lucky For Life after a drawing Sunday night.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Battle Creek at an East Michigan Marathon gas station, netting the winner $25,000 a year for the rest of their life, or a lump sum of $390,000.

We’re told the winning numbers are 02-04-18-22-41.

The winner is encouraged to connect with lottery officials by calling 844-887-6836 (option 2) to claim their prize within a year.

It’s the third time someone from Michigan has won the Lucky For Life prize in 2022 so far, according to the Michigan Lottery.

