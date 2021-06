BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek says the intersection at Columbia Avenue and Capital Avenue should be treated as a four-way stop following an equipment malfunction.

We’re told crews are in the process of making repairs.

City officials advise motorists to avoid the intersection if they can help it, adding they are unable to provide an estimate as to when the traffic light will returning to working order.

