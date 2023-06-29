Battle Creek installs naloxone distribution box downtown

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has announced the installation of a naloxone (Narcan) distribution box at the downtown Battle Creek Intermodal Transportation Center, located at 119 McCamly Street. Naxolone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The naloxone distribution box is a refurbished metal newspaper stand, which holds 100 naloxone kits. Each kit includes three doses of naloxone, as well as gloves, a facemask, and resources to access treatment.

The kits are available to anyone who needs one for free. The Battle Creek Intermodal Transportation Center is open to the public every day from 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

The installation of the naloxone distribution box comes as overdoes have been increasing in Calhoun County due to many drugs being laced with fentanyl. The city says that it is vital to get naloxone into the hands of family members, friends, and community members who know or are around those in active addiction.

“We are very excited to have the City of Battle Creek partner with us in providing easy access to this necessary medication for loved ones who are using substances,” said Dawn Smith, executive director of the Substance Abuse Council.

“We are thankful to the Substance Abuse Council for providing this resource in a city facility where many people will be able to access it,” said Battle Creek Police Chief Shannon Bagley. “We can better protect the community together, and this is another way neighbors can help those who are battling addiction.”

Community members can also obtain naloxone for free at several locations, including Summit Pointe, the SHARE Center, and the Alano Club. This summer, additional boxes are set to be installed in Albion and Marshall.

More information on naxolone can be found here.

