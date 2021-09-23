Battle Creek: Hydrant flushing begins Sept. 27

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is notifying residents that the annual hydrant flushing procedure begins Monday, Sept. 27.

The process is scheduled to take place weekdays from 6 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. The program is expected to finish by the middle of October.

The city acknowledges that hydrant flushing used to take place overnight; however, they say doing so during the day will create a safer working environment.

Crews are scheduled to appear as follows:

Week of Sept. 27: North of Dickman Road, Bedford included

Week of Oct. 4: South of Dickman Road through Fort Custer Industrial Park

Week of Oct. 11: South to Beckley Road and the edge of Capital Avenue SW

Battle Creek officials say the process will likely result in discolored or cloudy water, adding the water should still be safe. If desired, run cold water out of taps if the water is discolored.

Changes in water pressure are expected to be brief; however, residents are asked to call 269-966-3506 (option 2) if there is a drop in water pressure for an extended period.

Click here for more information.

