Battle Creek house severely damaged in morning fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a house that was heavily engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says heavy flame activity was seen coming from the roof upon arrival in the area of Ferndale Court and Wa Wee Nork Drive at around 9 a.m.

We’re told several neighbors shattered three windows in fear for pets’ safety but the act served to only exacerbate the flames.

Fire officials say no one, including pets, was inside the building when crews arrived, adding the fire dealt significant damage across the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube