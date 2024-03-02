Battle Creek house fire does $75,000+ damage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There were no injuries in a residential fire in Battle Creek this week.

On Saturday afternoon, the City of Battle Creek reported that at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 23 Hannah St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single-family home with smoke coming out of both ends of the roof. They made entry, conducted a search for victims and quickly extinguished the flames.

No victims were found and there were no injuries.

Fire department officials estimated the property damage at $33,500 in the kitchen and living room and damage to the home's contents at $42,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal Division of the Battle Creek Fire Department.

