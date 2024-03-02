Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Battle Creek house fire does $75,000+ damage

Battle Creek fire department 03022024
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Battle Creek Fire Department extinguished Wednesday's residential fire.
Battle Creek fire department 03022024
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 14:00:06-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There were no injuries in a residential fire in Battle Creek this week.

On Saturday afternoon, the City of Battle Creek reported that at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 23 Hannah St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single-family home with smoke coming out of both ends of the roof. They made entry, conducted a search for victims and quickly extinguished the flames.

No victims were found and there were no injuries.

Fire department officials estimated the property damage at $33,500 in the kitchen and living room and damage to the home's contents at $42,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal Division of the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book