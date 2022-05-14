Battle Creek home sustains $125K in property damage in Saturday morning fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews battled a massive fire at a Battle Creek home Saturday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire broke out near Spring Street and Orient Street at around 4 a.m.

We’re told the fire was prominent in the rear of the building on the second floor.

Firefighters searched the building to ensure all occupants had vacated, fire officials say. No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained thanks to the fact that all bedroom doors were closed; however, the building was still heavily damaged due to smoke and water, totaling more than $125,000 in property damage, according to BCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

