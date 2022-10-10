Watch Now
Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31

Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 16:02:14-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County.

Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31.

The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:

  • Boys (size 12 months, 3T, 7, 12, 16, 18 and 20)
  • Girls (size 12 months, 18 months, 6, 7, 8, 16, 18 and 20)
  • Men (small, medium and 2XL)
  • Women (small, medium and 2XL)

We’re told coats can be dropped off at Charitable Union between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at one of the following locations:

  • Battle Creek Hearing Center
  • Battle Creek Honda
  • BlueOx Credit Union
  • Calhoun Christian School
  • Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office
  • Ermisch Travel
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Flagstar Bank
  • Ganton Senior Communities
  • Grace Health
  • Grand Trunk Credit Union
  • Harper Creek Schools
  • Honor Credit Union
  • Integrated Health Partners
  • KALSEE Credit Union
  • Kellogg Community Credit Union
  • Lakeview Ford
  • Lakeview High School
  • Northpoint Woods
  • Podolsky & Wickham, PLLC
  • Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Sunshine Toyota
  • Wells Fargo
  • Willard Library
  • Worgess Insurance

Visit the nonprofit’s website to make a monetary donation.

Charitable Union adds their annual Coats for Kids is scheduled to be held the week of Oct. 25. Call 269-964-7234 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to make an appointment.

