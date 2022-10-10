Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County.

Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31.

The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:

Boys (size 12 months, 3T, 7, 12, 16, 18 and 20)

Girls (size 12 months, 18 months, 6, 7, 8, 16, 18 and 20)

Men (small, medium and 2XL)

Women (small, medium and 2XL)

We’re told coats can be dropped off at Charitable Union between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at one of the following locations:

Battle Creek Hearing Center

Battle Creek Honda

BlueOx Credit Union

Calhoun Christian School

Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office

Ermisch Travel

Fifth Third Bank

Flagstar Bank

Ganton Senior Communities

Grace Health

Grand Trunk Credit Union

Harper Creek Schools

Honor Credit Union

Integrated Health Partners

KALSEE Credit Union

Kellogg Community Credit Union

Lakeview Ford

Lakeview High School

Northpoint Woods

Podolsky & Wickham, PLLC

Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Sunshine Toyota

Wells Fargo

Willard Library

Worgess Insurance

Visit the nonprofit’s website to make a monetary donation.

Charitable Union adds their annual Coats for Kids is scheduled to be held the week of Oct. 25. Call 269-964-7234 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to make an appointment.

