Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County.
Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31.
The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:
- Boys (size 12 months, 3T, 7, 12, 16, 18 and 20)
- Girls (size 12 months, 18 months, 6, 7, 8, 16, 18 and 20)
- Men (small, medium and 2XL)
- Women (small, medium and 2XL)
We’re told coats can be dropped off at Charitable Union between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at one of the following locations:
- Battle Creek Hearing Center
- Battle Creek Honda
- BlueOx Credit Union
- Calhoun Christian School
- Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office
- Ermisch Travel
- Fifth Third Bank
- Flagstar Bank
- Ganton Senior Communities
- Grace Health
- Grand Trunk Credit Union
- Harper Creek Schools
- Honor Credit Union
- Integrated Health Partners
- KALSEE Credit Union
- Kellogg Community Credit Union
- Lakeview Ford
- Lakeview High School
- Northpoint Woods
- Podolsky & Wickham, PLLC
- Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Sunshine Toyota
- Wells Fargo
- Willard Library
- Worgess Insurance
Visit the nonprofit’s website to make a monetary donation.
Charitable Union adds their annual Coats for Kids is scheduled to be held the week of Oct. 25. Call 269-964-7234 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to make an appointment.