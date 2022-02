BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek floral boutique is accepting donations in an effort to pay tribute to fallen U.S. soldiers on Memorial Day.

Plumeria Botanical Boutique says they hope to place one rose at the resting places of all 40,000+ soldiers at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

We’re told fifty cents will be given to Victory for Veterans for each rose purchased, which in turn will go toward preventing veteran suicide.

Visit Plumeria’s website to make a donation or become a volunteer.

