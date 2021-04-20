Battle Creek firefighters respond to 2 more fires at site of 2020 double homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to two more fires early Tuesday morning at the home where a couple was killed.

The first happened about 2:40 a.m., when the Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to 203 Post Ave., according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived to find working fire conditions on the exterior.

A hoseline was extended for fire attack and the fire was brought under control within minutes.

About 15 minutes after clearing the first fire, the fire department was dispatched to a second exterior fire in a different part of the building.

Rescue 3 extinguished the small fire.

The home has been vacant from an earlier fire last year.

Both fires started on the outside of the building and are considered suspicious.

The Fire Marshal and Battle Creek Police Department continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may call the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269-966-3519.

