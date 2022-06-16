Battle Creek fire engulfs garage, damages 4 homes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A massive Battle Creek fire dealt nearly $72,000 in combined property damage to a garage and four houses early Thursday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says the fire broke out near Riverside Drive and Eastfield Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

We’re told the whole garage was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to have stemmed from an electrical issue.

The four homes involved were saved but suffered heat damage, fire officials tell us.

