Battle Creek Fire Department responds to apartment fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Thursday. The fire occurred at 130 North Brewer Drive, at around 1:02 a.m.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, smoke was coming from the apartment building’s first floor when firefighters arrived. An extended hose line was used to extinguish the fire. The adjoining apartments were also evacuated.

The people who live in the apartment were at home at the time of the fire. It is believed to have started near a stove. One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. A pet dog died in the fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshall.

