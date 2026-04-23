Battle Creek Fire Department investigates deadly home fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire Wednesday night after reports from neighbors. Authorities were at the scene on Grenville Street around 10:30 P.M.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found fire coming through the first-floor window of a two story home. During the fire response, a person came out of an upstairs apartment telling crews someone may be inside the first-floor apartment.

Firefighters found a victim on the first floor who died. The fire was extinguished and only one part of the building was damaged. Officials have not released any more details about the fire or the victim as the investigation is ongoing.

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