Battle Creek FD responds to suspicious fire at abandoned school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned school in Battle Creek on Thursday.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says it happened at the former site of Southwestern Junior High School at around 2:30 p.m.

We’re told crews discovered the fire in the auditorium area after finding light smoke emanating from the building.

The fire was contained in under 20 minutes, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time.

Those with information in connection to the fire are asked to reach out to BCFD at 269-966-3519.

