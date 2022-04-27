Battle Creek FD: Electrical wiring sparks attic fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out in a Battle Creek attic Tuesday evening.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire happened near the intersection at Minges Road and 4 Mile Road before 7 p.m.

We’re told crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes of finding it in an attic space above the garage.

Fire officials say all of the building’s occupants had evacuated safely before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

BCFD says a shorted electrical wiring was what sparked the fire.

