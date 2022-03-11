Battle Creek FD: Driver sets vehicle on fire at Meijer gas station

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a car fire at a Battle Creek gas station early Friday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the incident happened at a Meijer on Columbia Avenue.

We’re told crews arrived to discover a sedan in flames near the gas pumps.

The fire was quickly extinguished while squad members ensured the fuel pump’s emergency shutoff was active, fire officials explain.

No injuries were reported.

BCFD says the car was intentionally set on fire, adding Battle Creek police has since taken the driver into custody.

