Battle Creek FD: Discarded cigarettes ignite house fire, injuring 2

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people sustained minor injuries in a Battle Creek house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire broke out before 1:30 a.m. near Caine and Cliff streets.

We’re told the fire was caused by cigarettes that had been discarded in a trash bin.

Fire officials say smoke was seen drifting out of the building’s second floor upon responders' arrival.

BCFD says the fire was put out shortly after.

Two occupants reportedly sustained minor hand injuries while vacating the home. They both checked in to a nearby hospital independently.

