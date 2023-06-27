Battle Creek FD: Crash near convenience store causes 250-gallon fuel spill

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No injuries were reported after 250 gallons of fuel leaked at a Battle Creek convenience store Monday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says a gasoline truck that was refilling tanks was hit by a car near North and Goodale avenues before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the hose and valve were both damaged, causing fuel to leak from the truck and into nearby storm drains.

Fire crews promptly engaged the emergency shutoff valve and summoned a hazmat team to assist, BCFD says. First responders blocked off as much fuel as they could and used absorbing pads and booms when help arrived to reduce the spread.

Investigation and cleanup began after crews fully stopped the spread, according to BCFD.

We’re told the transport company alerted someone to conduct an environmental cleanup operation after they were informed of the incident. The Battle Creek Department of Public Works was contacted as well.

No fuel was detected at nearby drainage outlets afterward, BCFD adds.

