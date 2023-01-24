Battle Creek elementary school receives NFL PLAY 60 grant from Detroit Lions

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek school is one of this year’s recipients of the NFL PLAY 60 grant!

Courtesy of the Detroit Lions and the American Heart Association (AHA), Minges Brook Elementary School is one of 32 schools in the country to receive $1,000 in recognition for logging increased physical activity.

“For 16 years, the American Heart Association and the NFL have teamed up to inspire to get kids moving to support their overall wellness by pairing fun with health fundamentals to drive live-long wellness,” says Nancy Brown with the American Heart Association. “While the program has evolved over the years to meet the needs of today’s students, the mission has always been laser focused as we continue our work to propel physical and mental health in children so they can grow to their full potential.”

The AHA says NFL PLAY 60 encourages children to get active by engaging in 60 minutes of rigorous exercise per day, benefiting their long-term health. Progress is tracked through the NFL PLAY 60 app.

The school with the most minutes of logged exercise will be announced Feb. 9, according to the AHA.

Visit the AHA’s website for more information about the grant program.

