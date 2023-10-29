Battle Creek dental center to offer free services for uninsured veterans

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Several dental centers will offer free services for uninsured veterans this upcoming Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

My Community Dental Centers (MCDC) will host Free Dental Day at three of its locations to give back to the community and those who served.

More than 30 dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants will provide the services in the communities of Battle Creek, Detroit and Harrison, Michigan.

During the event, MCDC will be providing a triage and treatment plan, offering the same high-quality dental services that they provide every day, entirely free of charge to individuals who have served our country.

In 2016, MCDC held a similar event and served 103 patients with 399 procedures, rendering $26,652 of free care for veterans and their families. This year's goal is to increase those numbers and provide at least $35,000 in case.

Veterans seeking care have the choice of one of the following free dental services: cleaning, filling or extraction (tooth removal). A valid Veteran ID Card, DD-214 or other proof of military service is required to receive services. All persons who are interested must pre-register by calling 1-877-313-6232.

It's taking place on Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating locations include:



Battle Creek Dental Center (3566 Capital Ave SW #102, Battle Creek, MI 49015)

Detroit – Samaritan Dental Center (5555 Conner Avenue, Detroit, MI 48213)

Harrison Dental Center (815 N Clare Ave, Harrison, MI 48625)

Click here for more information.