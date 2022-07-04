Battle Creek community honors jet truck driver

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival continued Sunday, the day after a jet truck driver died in a fiery crash.

Several tributes were held in 40-year-old Chris Darnell’s honor, including a missing man formation with four civilian planes at the start of the day’s festivities.

The Thunderbirds dedicated their show to Darnell.

Attendees could also donate to Darnell’s family by dropping off contributions in buckets at the show’s front office and drink tents.

More than $2,000 was raised between two bands performing at the show.

“It was a somber day,” said Bretten Bailey, media director. “[It was] bittersweet to get things going again, but today was just dedicated to him and his memory.”

Darnell died on Saturday while performing in the show.

He drove the Shockwave Jet Truck.

Video shows Darnell speeding down the airport runway, then flip over and catch fire.

According to his family, a mechanical error caused the accident, although investigators with the Battle Creek Police Department said it was too early to make that determination.

Darnell was a husband and father of two from Missouri.

According to Shockwave, he competed in many different types of racing over the years.

He co-owned Shockwave with his father, Neal Darnell.

In a Facebook post, Neal called the death “horrible.”

“He had so much to live for,” wrote Neal. “Life isn’t fair sometimes and we all wonder what God's plan is when something like this happens.”