Battle Creek coffee shop raising awareness about teen dating violence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Café Rica Coffee in Battle Creek is working to foster a safer community, one sticker at a time. The local business is raising awareness about a growing issue — teen dating violence.

The owners, Jackson and Tristan Bredehoft, were more than happy to partner with the organization S.A.F.E Place, when they reached out about putting stickers on their bags and to-go drinks.

Each sticker is an opportunity for the customer and the owners to learn more about the issue and includes the number to a hotline they can call if they need help.

"I was not aware of how many teams that this happens to that don't say anything," Jackson said.

According to one of the stickers, over 1.5 million students in the U.S. are physically abused by a dating partner every year.

"It's quite a bit that actually goes on that people may not be aware about unless they pick up a cup that says it," Tristan said.

The owners feel this is more than just raising awareness; it's showing support for the young people that work in their shop. To them, they're family.

Jackson and Tristan told FOX 17 this won't be the last initiatvie they participate in. They plan to let their employees suggest other causes that they feel deserve attention.

