BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15.

City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

We’re told water, transit and emergency services will remain in operation during that period.

Visit the city’s website for a list of available services.

