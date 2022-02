BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit’s buses will resume normal operations Friday, Feb. 4.

The city asks that all sidewalks be cleared, adding code officials will be monitoring sidewalks beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

We’re told residents must clear snow from their sidewalks before noon after snow falls overnight, as it helps with operations at bus stops.

View the city’s sidewalk priority map for more.

Residents are encouraged to call 211 if they need help with removing snow.

