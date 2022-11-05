Watch Now
Battle Creek assault leaves man with multiple skull factures & brain injury

Battle Creek Police 11052022
FOX 17
Battle Creek Police are investigating a serious assault Saturday morning.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 15:44:50-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man was seriously injured during an assault early Saturday morning.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of an assault at 209 E. Michigan Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that a 66-year-old man had actually been assaulted at the corner of Green and Charlton streets.

The victim sustained several cuts to his face and head, and was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital by LifeCare ambulance. At the hospital, it was determined that the man had suffered multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw and a brain injury that required surgery, so the man was transferred to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The victim was unable to communicate with police and there are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation by Battle Creek Police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
