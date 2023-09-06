Battle Creek approves ordinance allowing residents to keep ducks, quail & bees

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has approved an ordinance allowing residents to keep ducks, quail and honeybees.

The Battle Creek City Commission voted in favor of the proposed ordinance with a 7-1 vote Tuesday night. One council member was absent during the meeting.

Under the new ordinance, residents may keep ducks and quail as pets. It also permits community members to act as beekeepers. The latter was proposed after a resident expressed interest in becoming a beekeeper, city officials say.

Surveys were sent to residents before the ordinance was first introduced.

Watch the City Commission meeting below (ordinance passes at 1:11:12):

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube