Battle Creek announces city snow emergency

City of Battle Creek
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 16, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek declared a snow emergency today starting at 6 p.m. and is in effect until further notice.

Starting tonight all city street parking is prohibited so snowplow crews can clear roads. City buildings will remain open as usual the rest of the week.

Those parked on the streets have until 6 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022, to move their car or have them towed if authorities cannot contact the car owner.

Alerts regarding Transit can be received by signing up for text and/or email alerts at battlecreekmi.gov/AlertCenter. Additionally, interested parties can text BCALERTS to 844-673-7474 for text-only alerts.

