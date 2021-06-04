Battle Creek 18-year-old killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — An 18-year-old Battle Creek man is dead after a crash in Calhoun County. Now police are looking for the driver of a black Dodge Charger they say may have been involved in the crash.

The crash happened Friday morning around 9:15 on Avenue A in Springfield.

Deputies say a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and hit several objects before coming to a stop at the back of a semi.

An 18-year-old from Battle Creek was thrown from the vehicle.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 44-year-old woman from Battle Creek, sustained minor injuries.

Deputies say they believe a black Dodge Charger may have been involved in the crash. They are asking anyone with information or video footage to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer.

The sheriff’s office says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating.

